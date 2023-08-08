Security guard arraigned for murder of colleague

Osafo Chester, 22, who is accused of shooting his colleague over an old grievance, has been slapped with a murder charge and remanded to prison.

Chester of Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

It is alleged that on July 3, Chester shot 25-year-old Gerald Sobers, who succumbed three weeks after he was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Sobers was paralysed from the shoulder down as a result of the gunshot wound and was put on a life support machine.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Chester, who surrendered Friday last. The case was adjourned to September 26, 2023.

