Security Guard arrested for murder of woman found naked, lifeless on bed

A 46-year-old Security Guard was on Thursday (today) arrested in relation to the murder of a 53-year old woman from South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD)who was found naked and dead on her bed on Thursday, last.

The murder suspect is said to hail from Cummings Lodge, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that on Friday, 57-year-old Rohit Singh, another Security Guard visited the Turkeyen Police Station and reported the death of his sister who shared the same residence with him.

The deceased woman was last seen alive at their home on Thursday, last.

According to a police statement, the scene was visited by investigators and the woman was discovered “lying naked on her bed” but no marks of violence were seen on her body.

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on Wednesday (yesterday) revealed her cause of death as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

“An investigation was launched which lead to the arrest of a forty-six (46) year-old Security Guard of Cummings Lodge, E.C.D, on 2020/12/17 (today).The suspect is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation,” the police added.