Security guard chopped, robbed of cellular phone by masked motorcycle bandit

-weapon, suspect’s bag, cellular phone left at scene after fight between duo

A 38-year-old security guard attached to a supermarket in Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, is now nursing a chop wound to his hand after being robbed of his cellular phone by a masked motorcycle bandit last night (Friday).

The injured man has been identified as Dhaneshwar Budhoo, a security guard of Shawn Mini Mart, Anna Regina, who resides in the Henrietta Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

The armed robbery is said to have taken place around 19:45h on Friday.

Reports are that Budhoo had been on duty at the premises when a masked man riding a motorcycle approached him .

According to the cops, the perpetrator came off the motorcycle with a knife in his hand and attacked Budhoo while demanding that he hand over his cellular phone.

During the process, the security guard was chopped on his right hand and was relieved of his cellphone, a Samsung Galaxy valued at $30,000.

However, despite being injured, Budhoo fought back and during the scuffle between the two men, a bag reportedly belonging to the bandit fell to the ground along with the knife, an orange and black cellular phone and a helmet.

The masked suspect quickly jumped on his motorcycle and made good his escape with Budhoo’s cellular phone but left without the items that had fallen to the ground during their fight.

According to the police, a piece of the number plate from the bandit’s motorcycle “broke off and fell to the ground” before he managed to ride away during his escape bid.

The scene was processed by the Police who took possession of the items allegedly belonging to the perpetrator, including the broken piece of the license plate, while Budhoo was escorted to Suddie Public Hospital.

The security guard was treated then sent away.

Meanwhile, investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.