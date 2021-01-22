Security Guard posing as “CANU Officer” nabbed after attempting “fake arrest”

A 37-year-old Security Guard is now in hot water after he pretended to be a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU rank and proceeded to arrest a vendor with a pair of handcuffs at Robb Street, Georgetown.

The suspect, identified as a resident of the Haslington village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested by a police rank who had been in the area at the time of the incident.

Reports are that the 26-year-old vendor, Ryan Gonsalves, was at his stall between Alexander and Bourda Streets around 12:45h on Tuesday when the Security Guard who was inside of a white Toyota Premio car approached him and stated that he was a “CANU Officer.”

The suspect then proceeded to pick up the pair of handcuffs as he grabbed onto Gonsalves’ shirt, however, the vendor managed to resist the “arrest” and escaped.

HGP Nightly News understands that Gonsalves later made a report about the incident to policemen at the Alberttown Police Station and they notified a police rank who was on duty in the area at the time that the incident occurred.

According to a statement from the police, the cop in question “swiftly managed to apprehend the suspect”, arrested him and placed him in custody.

“A search was carried out on his person during which a metal handcuff was found.

Investigations are ongoing.”