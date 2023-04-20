SECURITY GUARD REMANDED FOR DISCHARGING GUN AT BOY, 10 – AND TRIO CHARGED FOR ROBBERY

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old security guard was charged and remanded to prison for allegedly firing a gun at a 10-year-old boy inside the Red Sun Chinese Supermarket, and three men also appeared before a City Magistrate and were remanded to prison for allegedly robbing a man of his phone at the Kingstown Seawall in GeorgetownTiana Cole has more details on these cases.
