Security guard remanded to prison for murdering mother-in-law with ice pick

Five days after stabbing his mother-in-law to death with an ice pick, 27-year-old security guard, Linden Isaacs, was remanded to prison until his second Court appearance in relation to the matter scheduled on June 09, 2020.

Isaacs, who hails from Sideline Dam Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared today at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer and was not required to plea to the murder charge.

On Monday, he is said to have killed 56-year-old Velma Pickering at her lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, ECD, while she was allegedly taking care of her grandchild (the suspect’s child).

Reports are that between 14:00h and 14:45h today, Pickering was playing a game with her grandchild when the man stormed into her home armed with an icepick.

He allegedly rushed into Pickering’s bedroom and began to stab her multiple times about her body with the weapon.

It is unclear as to whether the child stayed in the room during the entire ordeal.

While she was being attacked and repeatedly stabbed by her son-in-law, Pickering managed to run out of her bedroom and flee her home, venturing into her neighbour’s yard.

However, moments after she rushed into the nearby residence, she collapsed on the ground.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, who had attempted to flee the village after committing the dastardly act, was captured by public spirited persons in the community and then handed over to the police.

Police had been hunting for the 27-year-old perpetrator since May 9, 2020 (Saturday) shortly after he allegedly stabbed his cousin, Shamar Roberts, in Sideline Dam, Buxton.

