Security Guard robbed at gunpoint of cash, valuables while en route home

A 26-year-old female Security Guard was robbed of her Samsung ‘S5’ cellular phone worth $40,000, a haversack valued at $2,500, personal documents and $10,000 in cash by a gun-toting bandit and his accomplice at the corners of Cooper Street and Punt Trench, Albouystown, Georgetown around midnight.

According to a police statement, the 26-year-old woman was walking East along Punt Trench en-route to her home, “when she passed the perpetrators sitting.”

“As she approached Cooper Street corner the two perpetrators confronted her from behind. The armed perpetrator pointed the handgun at her and the other perpetrator took away the mentioned articles. They then made good their escape north along Cooper Street.”

Investigations continue.