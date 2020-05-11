Security guard stabs mother-in-law to death with icepick

–suspect had gone into hiding after stabbing cousin three days ago

A 56-year-old woman was stabbed to death with an icepick by her son-in-law while she was allegedly taking care of her grandchild (the suspect’s child) this afternoon.

Dead is Velma Pickering of lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Meanwhile, the murder suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old security guard of Sideline Dam, Buxton, ECD.

Reports are that between 14:00h and 14:45h today, the woman was playing a game with her grandchild when the man stormed into her home armed with an icepick.

He allegedly rushed into Pickering’s bedroom and began to stab her multiple times about her body with the weapon.

It is unclear as to whether the child stayed in the room during the entire ordeal.

While she was being attacked and repeatedly stabbed by her son-in-law, Pickering managed to run out of her bedroom and flee her home, venturing into her neighbour’s yard.

However, moments after she rushed into the nearby residence, she collapsed on the ground.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, who had attempted to flee the village after committing the dastardly act, was captured by public spirited persons in the community and then handed over to the police.

Police had been hunting for the 28-year-old perpetrator since May 9, 2020 (Saturday) shortly after he allegedly stabbed his cousin, Shamar Roberts, in Sideline Dam, Buxton.

He is presently in police custody as investigations into both matters continue.