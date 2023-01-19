Security Guard who accidentally shot boy was never trained; only started working 2 weeks ago  

Mohan Mootoo, 20, who accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the vicinity of the Bourda Market, was never trained to use the firearm and only started working two weeks ago with C. Mohan Security Services.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) made this revelation moments ago. The incident occurred at around 22:00h on Wednesday.

Mootoo told investigators he is not a Supernumerary Constable and is also not trained to use a firearm.

HGP Nightly News understands that Mootoo was performing duty at a stall on Robb Street owned by the victim’s brother Jagdesh Narine.

At the time, the Security Guard was armed with the security service’s .9MM Taurus pistol and 10 live matching rounds of ammunition.

Mootoo said that he took out the firearm from the waist of his pants to ‘clear it’ when a shot accidentally went off, which hit his left palm, exited, and hit the 15-year-old boy, who was at the time assisting his brother at the stall to sell.

The teen was shot in his right side abdomen. Notwithstanding, the firearm and ammunition were seized and lodged.

Checks were made for the spent shell, but none was found, the Police said.

The teen and Mootoo were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they are receiving medical attention. Their conditions are stable. Investigations are in progress.

