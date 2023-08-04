Security guard who allegedly shot colleague turns self in

Days after a wanted bulletin was issued for him, 22-year-old Osafo Chester, who is accused of shooting his colleague over an old grievance, is now in Police custody.

Osafo Chester of Lot 60 Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) turned himself over to Police at the Cove and John Police Station in the company of his lawyer on Thursday afternoon.

He was told of the offence and was immediately placed into the lockups. He is accused of shooting 25-year-old Gerald Sobers on July 3.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Chester contacted Nightly News and wanted to clear his name of the allegation. An interview was scheduled, but his lawyer advised him against it.

He claimed, through a voice note sent to Nightly News, that the entire story was not being told by Sobers’ family. No mention of how the young man was shot and killed was made.

Sobers was shot on July 3, allegedly by Chester, at Paradise on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

He succumbed three weeks after he was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

He was paralysed from the shoulder down as a result of the gunshot wound and was put on a life support machine.

