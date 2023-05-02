Security guard who stabbed reputed wife 22 times remanded to prison 

A 23-year-old security guard, who is accused of stabbing his reputed wife 22 times about her body after she wanted to end the relationship was on Tuesday charged with murder and remanded to prison.

23-year-old Meshack Douglas, a security guard of Charlestown, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

It is alleged that on April 23, 2023, he murdered 31-year-old Lisa George at her ‘C’ Field Sophia home. He was remanded to prison until May 29, 2023.

According to reports, George and Douglas had been dating for four months before he moved into her ‘C’ Field Sophia home with her two children, aged 6 and 12.

Facts presented by Visram Ramjattan stated that on the day of the incident at around 03:30 hrs, the woman wanted to end the relationship because of ongoing domestic issues.

On the day of the incident, the victim’s 12-year-old son, who was at home, said he was awakened by his mother screaming and got out of his bed and went to her bedroom, where he saw her lying on her back on the bed.

According to the 12-year-old, Douglas was on top of the victim at the time, stabbing her about her body with a knife.

At the said time, the victim’s sister, who lives next door, rushed over, and the 12-year-old boy ran and opened the door.

The victim’s sister, who was accompanied by her husband, ran into the bedroom and took away a knife from the accused. The victim was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Upon examining the body, 22 stab wounds were seen on the left arm and shoulder, right shoulder, chest, abdomen, left leg, neck, and chin.

