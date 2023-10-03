“SEE WITH MEH I IS D ONLY BREADWINNER,” CHAIN SNATCHER TELLS COURT

A man has been sentenced to two years behind bars for stealing a woman’s gold jewelry. Moments before his sentencing, he expressed concerns about being the sole breadwinner for his family: “See with meh. I is de only breadwinner. Muh girlfriend belly big with twins,” were man’s words. Tiana Cole brings you more details in this report.
