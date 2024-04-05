SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE VESSEL WITH OVER 5000 LBS OF COCAINE SEIZED DURING JOINT OPERATION OFFSHORE GUYANA



In a significant drug interdiction effort in late March, over 5000 pounds of cocaine were discovered aboard a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel off the coast of Guyana. This discovery was made during a joint operation, marking a substantial seizure that highlights the challenges and ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region. The use of such sophisticated methods for transporting illegal narcotics underscores the complexity of international drug smuggling networks and the importance of collaboration between nations to address these threats effectively. Tiana Cole provides further details on the operation.

