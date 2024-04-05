Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomeCrimeSEMI-SUBMERSIBLE VESSEL WITH OVER 5000 LBS OF COCAINE SEIZED DURING JOINT OPERATION...
CrimeNews

SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE VESSEL WITH OVER 5000 LBS OF COCAINE SEIZED DURING JOINT OPERATION OFFSHORE GUYANA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
125


In a significant drug interdiction effort in late March, over 5000 pounds of cocaine were discovered aboard a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel off the coast of Guyana. This discovery was made during a joint operation, marking a substantial seizure that highlights the challenges and ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region. The use of such sophisticated methods for transporting illegal narcotics underscores the complexity of international drug smuggling networks and the importance of collaboration between nations to address these threats effectively. Tiana Cole provides further details on the operation.

Previous article
INCOMPETENCE AND UNWILLINGNESS TO TAKE ADVICE AMONG REASONS THERE IS A CRISIS AT GPL- OPPOSITION
Next article
JAGDEO, WHO IS ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION, ACCUSES OPPOSITION OF ATTEMPTING TO RIG 2025 ELECTIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

EAST COAST MOTHER AND DAUGHTER REMANDED FOR TRAFFICKING SIX POUNDS OF...

RELATIVES OF ZAILA SUGRIM LAMENTS SLOTHFUL PACE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS