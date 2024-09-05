Thursday, September 5, 2024
HomeCrimeSENIOR COP FINGERED IN COCAINE BUST AT MATTHEWS RIDGE? RAMJATTAN BELIEVES THERE’S...
CrimeNews

SENIOR COP FINGERED IN COCAINE BUST AT MATTHEWS RIDGE? RAMJATTAN BELIEVES THERE’S MORE IN THE MORTAR THAN THE PESTLE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
137

Travis Chase reports that the Guyana Police Force remains silent on allegations involving a senior officer’s involvement in the drug trade. Meanwhile, a former Public Security Minister suspects there’s more to the situation than meets the eye.

Previous article
47-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH THE MURDER OF A WELDER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Taxi Driver robbed of car and valuables in North R/veldt

Venezuelan man stabbed during row with wife by step-son