SENIOR COP FINGERED IN COCAINE BUST AT MATTHEWS RIDGE? RAMJATTAN BELIEVES THERE’S MORE IN THE MORTAR THAN THE PESTLE

Travis Chase reports that the Guyana Police Force remains silent on allegations involving a senior officer’s involvement in the drug trade. Meanwhile, a former Public Security Minister suspects there’s more to the situation than meets the eye.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on