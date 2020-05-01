Senior cop nursing fractured foot, lacerations to head after accident

–other driver suffered trauma to head, spouse receives neck and back injuries

A senior cop along with a husband and wife are now suffering severe injuries about their bodies after being involved a two-vehicle collision yesterday afternoon along the Johanna Cecilia Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The injured policeman has been identified as 33-year-old Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Colin Primus, who is stationed as the Officer-In-Charge at the Richard Faikall Police Training College, Essequibo Coast.

Meanwhile, the other two injured persons are 42-year-old taxi-driver, Tariq Baksh, and his 42-year-old wife, Jackline Daniels of Affiance village, Essequibo Coast.

On Thursday around 16:15h, Baksh was driving his vehicle (HB 9504) had proceeding South along the Eastern carriageway of the Johanna Cecelia Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the accident occurred.

ASP Primus was driving his car (PVV 9556) and was reportedly proceeding in the opposite direction of Baksh when the two vehicle collision took place.

Reports are that the senior policeman slowed down, put on his indicator to turn right and as he was in the process of executing the turn , Baksh’s vehicle collided with the left front portion of his car.

ASP Primus’ vehicle then spun clock-wise before it ended up on the Western parapet while the hire car (HB 9504) came to a halt on the Eastern parapet.

As a result of the impact, both drivers and the female occupant received injuries and were taken to the Suddie Public Hospital.

As a result of the accident, ASP Primus suffered a fractured right foot and lacerations to his head. He is said to be in a stable but serious condition at the Suddie Public Hospital.

Baksh, who suffered trauma to his head and pains about his body was discharged from the above-mentioned hospital, but his wife is still hospitalized with neck and back injuries. She is listed as serious at the Suddie Public Hospital.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.