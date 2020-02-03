SENIOR ELECTORAL ADVISERS CALL ON PM NAGAMOOTOO

Prime Minister the Hon. Moses Nagamootoo on Friday, January 31, 2020 received a high-level team of Senior Electoral Advisers from the Commonwealth Secretariat at his Official Residence.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo gave the Commonwealth advisers a brief history of the election processes and electoral reforms in Guyana. He emphasised the importance of the Guyana Elections Commission in ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

The team comprised Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, former Chairman of the Ghana Elections Commission; Dr Nasim Zaidi, former Chief Elections Commissioner of India; Mr Martin Kasirye, Adviser and Head of Elections Support and Dr Tres-Ann Kremer, Head of Good Offices for Peace Governance.

The Prime Minister’s team members were Tamara M. Evelyn Khan, the Prime Minister’s Legal Adviser on Governance and Deeann Ali, Head of Information Technology Policy and Special Projects.