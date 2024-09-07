Travis Chase reported that the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit is investigating the alleged involvement of police officers in the recent discovery of 4.4 tonnes of cocaine. The police, however, remain unaware of any such involvement. Additionally, there has been a change in the command structure for Region 1. Here are the details.
SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT HIMNAUTH SAWH REMOVED AS REGION 1 COMMANDER, CANU IN PURSUIT OF LOCAL MASTERMINDS BEHIND DRUG BUST
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on