SERGEANT PARTICIPATING IN GDF ANNUAL 30KM MARCH KILLED IN MADEWINI ACCIDENT



A tragic incident occurred late Wednesday on the Soesdyke Linden highway, where a Guyana Defence Force Officer was fatally struck by a truck. At the time of the accident, the officer participated in the Guyana Defence Forces’ annual 30km march, which ended in tragedy for her and her comrades. This devastating loss has undoubtedly impacted the Defence Force community and highlighted concerns regarding safety during such exercises.

Kerese Gonsalves provides a comprehensive report on the circumstances surrounding the accident and the officer’s untimely death.

