SEVEN COVID-19 RECOVERIES

No new case in three days

The total confirmed cases remains at 153 since the Ministry of Public Health has reported that there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19. However, seven more persons have recovered taking the total recoveries to 77.

Currently, three are now 64 active cases that are in isolation at various facilities across Guyana. There are three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the GPHC and 25 persons in institutional quarantine. Deaths remain at 12.

The World Health Organisation has reported that globally the number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,416,828 with 382,867 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases have reached a total of 3,022,824 with 168,553 deaths.