SEVEN ON TRIAL FOR 2013 MURDER ROBBERY

Seven persons appeared before Justice Navindra Singh in a courtroom filled to capacity with relatives of the accused and the deceased. Javone Vickerie.

The seven on trial are Allan Dorsett Delwayne Croft; Esan Lawrence, Jermain Williams, Andrew Chandler, Samuel Bacchus and Casindra Dorsett.

They all denied that on September 10, 2013, they murdered Zulfiker Namdar called ‘Vickey’ during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Legal Representation for Allan Dorsett was conducted by Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes and Ashley Henry. Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson appeared for Lawrence, Croft and Casindra Dorsett, while Attorney-at-Law George Thomas is representing Williams, Chandler and Bacchus.

Among the persons testifying on Monday were the parents of the deceased who recounted how gunmen stormed their home and in some instances used violence against members of their family during the robbery.

Namdar’s mother, who cried during her testimony recalled that she was gun-butted by one of the intruders.

The father’s version outlined that during the ordeal, he was hiding while his wife was beaten by bandits; while later learning that his son was killed. He stated that he had heard loud gunshot explosions while one of the gunmen conversed with his wife.

Both of them testified that they could not recognize any of the men who invaded their home. In court, both parents pointed out Chandler, who they testified they had known for decades.

According to information, on September 10, 2013 heavily armed gunmen wearing masks stormed Namdar’s home at Lot 76 Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, where he resided with his parents and two children, and shot him dead. The gunmen reportedly escaped with a large sum of cash and jewelry.