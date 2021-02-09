Several arrested after cops discover dozens of motorbikes, pedal cycles during raids

Twenty-three (23) persons are now in the lockups after two (2) police raids in Police Regional Division ‘4A’ (Georgetown) between Sunday and Monday unearthed dozens of motorcycles, several pedal cycles and laptops.



According to a police statement on Monday night, the raids took place around 04:40h on the days in question by a party of Police who conducted a “ Mass Patrol, Cordon and Search Exercise in several areas in the Division.”



Sixty-seven (67) motorcycles, 11 Pedal Cycles and two Laptops were lodged.

Investigations are in progress