Several camouflage items, unlicenced gun, ammo found in home of unemployed man

-2 others arrested during police raid in relation to Robbery Under Arms

A 28-year-old unemployed man is now in police custody after ranks discovered an unlicensed firearm with live rounds, camouflage clothing and masks along with cellular phones and hoodies stashed inside of his home during a police raid.

Meanwhile, two other men, ages 18 and 32, were also arrested for questioning in connection with Robbery Under Arms.

Reports are that around 03:30h on Wednesday (yesterday), policemen attached to the Springlands Police Station, Corentyne, Berbice were acting on information when they conducted searches in the homes of four (4) individuals.

During the raid at the home of the 28-year-old suspect in the #79 Village, Corentyne, ranks unearthed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one (1) magazine and five (5)live rounds, three (3) camouflage shirts, two (2) camouflage pants, one (1) camouflage mask, one (1) camouflage bag, two (2) grey hoodies and five (5) smartphones.

According to the police, the items were lodged and the suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Additionally, during the said exercise the unemployed 18-year-old of Dukestown, Berbice, and the unemployed 32-year-old of #79 Village were also arrested.

Investigations into the incidents continue.