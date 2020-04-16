Several cops ‘burn’ over 50kg compressed cannabis, thousands of ‘ganja’ plants

Over 18,000 ‘ganja’ plants and more than 50 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis were discovered and destroyed by several policemen at two villages along the Berbice River yesterday.

Some of the cannabis plants discovered and burnt

The narcotics eradication exercise, which lasted just over 10 hours, was conducted at the Gatetroy and Bartica villages where several acres of cannabis cultivation was discovered.

According to the police, 18,000 cannabis plants ranging from one foot to six feet in height were destroyed by fire.

Meanwhile, over 50 kilogrammes along with makeshift tents that were also found by the cops were destroyed as well.

Some of the compressed cannabis that cops burnt yesterday

Up to press time, no arrests had been made.