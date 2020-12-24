Several in lockups for possession of narcotics, gun and ammo during police exercise

Several persons were arrested and remain in police custody following the discovery of narcotics and arms along with ammunition in their possession during a “Cordon and Search” exercise executed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday (yesterday).

The activity took place between 11:30h and 17:00h in multiple areas located in Berbice including Saint John Street and Pope Street (New Amsterdam), Sheetanchor and New Street Cumberland (East Canje, Berbice)

According to the police, a total quantity of 64.5 grammes of cannabis was found along with a .32 Beretta Pistol and over 30 live rounds.