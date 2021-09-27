Several injured after accident at Blankenburg Public Road on Sunday

Two drivers are now in custody after a minibus and motorcar collided with each other at Blankenburg Public Road on Sunday afternoon.

Enquiries have revealed that the minibus driven by Rajesh Jaisiri was proceeding north out of Blankenburg Gas Station into the path of the motorcar which was proceeding west along the southern side of the Public Road.

Further, the driver of the motorcar pulled north to avoid colliding with the minibus but the left front of the car collided with the right front wheel of the minibus causing the bus to topple into a nearby trench, while the motorcar continued and collided with a fence on the northern side of the road.

Maria Arismendez, Trojan Wilson and Gracyce Gomez who were passengers in the said minibus received injuries about their bodies.

They were taken to West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and admitted as patients for observation

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on both drivers where no alcohol was found in the driver of the minibus’ breath but the driver of the motorcar Mark Watson age 48 Years of Corentyne Berbice, had 193% BAC and 195% BAC in his breath.

Both drivers are in custody assisting with investigations.