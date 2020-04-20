Several injured after car slams into fence at Bagotstown

At least three persons are said to be injured after a motor car (PVV 7570), that was travelling from the Northern to the Southern direction along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, swerved off the road and slammed into a fence in the Bagotstown village.

Although details are presently sketch, the serious accident reportedly occurred around 22:00h tonight. The injured persons were taken out of the mangled vehicle and rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

An update will follow.