Several injured after Speeding minibus loses control- crashes into car, grader

Police in Regional Division #3 are investigating a serious accident that left several persons nursing injuries after a speeding minibus lost control while overtaking a car and collided with the car.

The accident occurred at about 08:15hrs on Thursday along the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast and also involved an unregistered grader.

The minibus driver has been identified as Troydon Carrington, 37, of Hague, WCD, while the driver of the car has been identified as 48-year-old Sharaz Wahab of Ocean View, Uitvlugt.

According to police headquarters, Demerara involving minibus #BYY 588 driven by Troydon Carrington, aged 37 years of Hague Old Road, WCD; motorcar #PPP 9731 driven by Sharaz Wahab, aged 48 years of Ocean View Uitvlugt, WCD; and an unregistered motor Grader driven by Rajnarine Persaud, aged 45 years of Philadelphia, East Bank Essequibo.

The minibus driver, conductor and several of the passengers received injuries about their bodies as a result of the accident.

Initial enquiries disclosed that the unregistered motor Grader was proceeding east along the Uitvlugt Public Road while motorcar PPP 9731 was proceeding in the same direction some distance behind, when minibus BYY 588, which was also proceeding in the same direction, attempted to overtake the car, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

The driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle and collided into the

front right side of the car and then into the rear of the grader.

As a result of the impact, the driver of the minibus, along with the conductor, Oltan Francis, aged 34 years of Vergenoegen, E.B.E and several passengers received injuries about their bodies.

They were assisted by public-spirited citizens and were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and subsequently transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further treatment.

One of the passenger, Tiffany Harry-Peters, was referred to Public Hospital Georgetown.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver of the car and Grader and no trace of alcohol was found.

Investigations are ongoing.