Several injured in two-vehicular collision on EBD roadway

Two drivers along with three other persons are hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following a head on collision between a motor lorry and a car on New Year’s eve (Thursday).

The serious accident took place around 17:00h along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Thursday.

At that time the motor lorry was being driven by a 33-year-old male of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while a 26-year-old resident of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD, was behind the wheel of the motor car involved in the smash up.

Reports are that on the day in question, the motor lorry was proceeding North along the Western side of the Coverden Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, and as its driver was in the process of swerving from a “pot hole” in the road he lost control of his vehicle.

As a result, the lorry ended up in the path of the motor car which had been proceeding South along the Eastern side of the said roadway and the two vehicles collided.

Both vehicles received extensive damages in light of the impact and both drivers along with two occupants of the motor lorry and one from the car were taken to the GPHC for medical attention.

According to the police, all five (5) of the injured persons were admitted in the ICU where they are each in a serious but stable condition.



Investigations are ongoing.