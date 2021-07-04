SEVERAL INJURED IN VRYHEID’S LUST EAST COAST DEMERARA SMASH UP

Several persons had to be rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening following a collision between a minibus and a motor car on the Vryheid’s Lust East Coast Demerara Public Road.

Reports are that motorcar PLL 2388 driven by Hemraj Persaud of Enmore village ECD proceeded south out of the Better Hope Northern Access Road and onto the Vryheid’s Lust Public Road East, into the path of minibus BTT 8484 driven by 48-year-old Corwin Abrams of Helena #1 village Mahaica ECD.

Following the collision with the motor car, the minibus further careened into a traffic light pole located on the northern grass parapet.

Several passengers in the minibus and the driver received injuries about their bodies. They were assisted by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were, treated and discharged.

Xavier Jaramillo, aged 20-years-old of Helena, Mahaica, a passenger in the minibus, was admitted as a patient for a fractured left thigh.

The motorcar driver, along with a 21-year-old occupant, was also taken to the hospital, where they were treated by a doctor and sent away.

Further enquiries ongoing.