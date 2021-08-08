Several Psych Patients still at large after fire at Psychiatric Hospital

On Saturday evening, the New Amsterdam Fire Service was alerted to the Guyana Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Canje by Nurse Supervisor Waveney Felix. According to reports, the Nurse Supervisor was in her office when she observed smoke emanating from Chalet Four. She then indicated that patients were then running out of the Chalet after which she informed the Fire Service, who arrived shortly after. Several persons were questioned out of the nineteen patients, only five were accounted for. However due to the quick response of the Joint Service and other Law Enforcement Agencies seven patients were recaptured at the time of the release.

Sometime after, the police then reported two other patients were captured and returned to the facility. The look is still on for the remaining patients.

Related