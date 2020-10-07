Sexual offences involving children dominate the October criminal assizes in Demerara, however, the Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency says there are at least 800 more cases that have not yet appeared before the courts. She called on Guyanese to do more
to protect the next generation. Amel Griffith reports.
SEXUAL OFFENSES INVOLVING CHILDREN DOMINATE DEM OCTOBER ASSIZES
