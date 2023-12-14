SHADOW FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CALLS FOR MOBILIZATION AGAINST GOV’T OVERALL ALLEDGED CORRUPTION AND FAILURES

Opposition’s Walton-Desir Calls for Citizen Mobilization Against Government Over Alleged Corruption” – Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Amanza Walton-Desir urges public action against the Ali-led Administration, citing corruption and mismanagement. Shemar Alleyen reports on the details of her call for mobilization and the underlying accusations.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on