SHADOW FOREIGN MINISTER HAD WARNED GOVERNMENT OF THE INSIDIOUS INCURSION OF VENEZUELANS INTO GUYANA



Back in 2021, Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Amanza Walton-Desir had raised an alarm about the increasing presence of Venezuelan nationals in Guyana, describing it as an insidious incursion. At the time, her warnings were not given significant attention. However, in light of recent developments, where Venezuela is intensifying its territorial claims over the Essequibo region, the relevance and foresight of Walton-Desir’s warnings are becoming more apparent. Shemar Alleyen’s report delves into the details of these developments, revisiting Walton-Desir’s initial concerns and analyzing the current situation with Venezuela’s escalated claims.

