“SHE HAD SHIFTED FROM PNC AND BENEFITTING FROM PPPC” – NORTON ON PATRICIA CHASE GREEN JUMPING SHIP

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton stated that Patricia Chase-Green had moved away from the People’s National Congress Reform and had benefited from the People’s Progressive Party Civic instead. In a statement, Norton acknowledged that Green has the democratic right to choose whichever political party she wishes to align with. Renata Burnette reports.
