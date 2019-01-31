SHE ROCKS! MEET DR. CANDACE CUMMINGS – BOARD CERTIFIED PHYSICIAN, HUMANITARIAN & MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER





By Guyanese Girl January 26, 2019

Dr. Candace Cummings is a board-certified Physician in the field of Internal Medicine and currently serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine and Hospitalist at Stony Brook-Southampton Hospital, a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, on the faculty at Stony Brook-Southampton Hospital and is a member of The Leading Physicians of the World. She previously served as an Attending Physician at Meeting House Lane Medical PC in Southampton, New York, and Prominis Health Care in Brooklyn, NY with admitting privileges at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Dr. Candace Cummings

Dr. Cummings was born in Guyana, South America, where she resided until her migration to the United States at the age of 14. Upon migrating to the United States, Dr. Cummings attended Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, New York where she graduated with honors. She pursued her undergraduate Biochemistry degree at SUNY-Stony Brook University and went on to graduate from Drexel University School of Medicine, Class of 2000, where she also received many awards and accolades. Her residency training was completed at Stony Brook University Hospital in 2003. She later stayed on and served as a Chief Resident at Stony Brook University Hospital from 2003-2004. During her years in Medical School and Residency, Dr. Cummings was a member of the American Medical Association (AMA) and Christian Medical Dental Association (CMDA).

In spite of her many professional and personal demands, she continues to be generous with her time and is currently an active participant and member of Raphael Ministry, a non-profit/charitable organization that provides free healthcare to the people of Zambia annually. Dr. Cummings joined Raphael Ministry in 2008 and has been an active participant/member since. She has headed the medical team on three of the missions to Zambia, her last mission trip to Zambia was in September 2013.

In 2014 the organization made a decision to expand its global outreach and began plans to branch out to other nations, they began with Guyana in 2014, the efforts of which was led by Dr. Cummings, in 2016 she led a medical team that served the patients and taught the house-staff at Linden Hospital Center, Guyana. Dr. Cummings recently visited Aba, Nigeria in January 2019 with hopes of taking a medical team there in 2020 to serve the people of Aba that are in desperate need of better health care services.

Dr. Cummings and her Team in Guyana.

In addition, Dr. Cummings served as the Founder/Director of the Health & Wellness Ministry at Restoration Temple AOG Church from 2014-2017 and now serves as the Overseer of the ministry from 2018 to current. She is also a proud member of The Links, Incorporated and Jack & Jill of America, Incorporated, serving in these civic service organizations, she provides aid and assistance to impoverished children, veterans and minority populations within Suffolk County, New York.

In all of her achievements, Dr. Cummings states that her biggest and proudest achievements remain “my marriage to my wonderful husband Justin and my role as mom to my three amazing children John, Christina, and Justin, Jr.”