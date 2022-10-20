She will be the shortest-serving prime minister in history. Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister after 44 days.

SKY NEWS UK: Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister just 44 days after taking over from Boris Johnson.

She will be the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

In a statement read outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.”

She said she was elected “with a mandate to change this”, adding: “We delivered on energy bills.”

” I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she said.

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning, I met the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.”

Ms Truss will remain as PM until her successor has been chosen.

Her resignation came just a little over 24 hours after she told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

There has been much speculation about who could replace Ms Truss, with new chancellor Jeremy Hunt one of the main names being suggested.

However, Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates said he has been told Mr Hunt will not stand.

Ms Truss’ downfall started when her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced his mini-budget a month ago, which prompted weeks of economic turmoil and eventually led to him being sacked last Friday.

Mr Hunt, who voted for Rishi Sunak during the leadership campaign, then took over as chancellor and U-turned on the majority of the unfunded mini-budget tax cuts on Monday – further undercutting Ms Truss’ authority.

On Wednesday afternoon, her home secretary, Suella Braverman then quit after saying she had breached security rules by sending a policy message to a colleague over her personal email by mistake.

It only got worse on Wednesday evening after confusion over whether Labour’s opposition day vote was actually a confidence vote in the government or not – which resulted in allegations of “manhandling” of Tory MPs by colleagues.

Some Tory MPs had publicly called for Ms Truss’ resignation before that but in the hours before she quit, a flurry of Tory MPs revealed they wanted her to go.

While Conservative Party rules prevent a challenge in the first 12 months of a new leader’s tenure, it was reported that a significant number of MPs had written to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, to make clear they had lost confidence in the PM.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video playerPM: ‘I’m a fighter, not a quitter’