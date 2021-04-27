Sheriff Security Services guard on duty accidentally shoots himself

–Venezuelan arrested after stealing injured guard’s firearm

A 21-year-old man who is a security guard from, attached to the Sheriff Security Services is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left leg after he accidentally discharged his firearm while on duty at the Allied Health Pharmacy, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Monday (yesterday).

The injured guard has been identified as Ntini Garnette of Haslington, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place around 18:54h and that the weapon involved, a .38 pistol with five (5) rounds of live ammunition had been earlier issued to Garnette, sine he was rostered for duty at the above-mentioned pharmacy.

According to a police statement, on the date and time mentioned, Garnette accidentally shot himself to the left leg, then dropped the firearm and ran into the pharmacy, where he was on duty.

“The said firearm was picked up by a 21-year-old Venezuelan of Lusignan, ECD, who joined a minibus but was apprehended on Rupert Craig Highway with the said firearm. Garnette then called and informed his supervisor that he was shot and robbed of his firearm. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is listed as stable,” the cops explained.

The firearm in question, ammunition and spent shell was lodged at Vigilance Police Station, ECD.

According to the police, “the entire episode was captured on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) which aided the police.”

Investigations continue.