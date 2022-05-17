SHOEMAKER BUSTED WITH 16.5 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA

Carlos McPherson, a 29 year-old shoemaker of 480 Canvas City, Wismar, Linden was hauled before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court to answer to drugs related charges.

McPherson who was arrested by a Police Constable at the Mackenzie Market, after 16.5lbs of Cannabis Sativa was allegedly found in his possession pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court.

He was charged with Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking, Contrary to Section 5 (1)(a)(I) of the Narcotic Drug and Phychotropic Substance Control Act 10:10.

The 29 year-old man was remanded to prison until 2022/06/02.