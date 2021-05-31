Shop owner arrested for “Ganja” in frozen chicken

A 40-year-old woman has now found herself in hot water after cops discovered 565 grammes of marijuana (ganja) stored inside of several frozen chickens that were being transported in a cooler at the number 70 Km Police Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to a police statement, the incident occurred around 09:15h on Saturday when the police ranks at the above-mentioned location, during a routine stop and search exercise, stopped a motor lorry (GZZ 3698) that was being driven by a 46-year-old resident of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and had been transporting twelve 12 passengers.

“A cooler belonging to one of the passengers – a 40-year-old shop owner of Best Village, West Coast Demerara – was searched during which the eleven (11) frozen chickens which contained 11 bulky parcels wrapped in plastic and foil wraps were found, all suspected to be that of cannabis. She was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned during which she responded ‘Officer I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell’. The suspected cannabis along with the suspect were escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the cannabis was weigh in here presence and amounted to 565 grams.”

The cannabis was lodged and the suspect is in custody as the probe continues.