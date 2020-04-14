Shop owner brutally chopped by man who jumped through window

– assailant returns hours later to apologise, says he was drunk

A shop owner is now nursing multiple wounds about his body after a man jumped through his bedroom window this morning and fired a series of chops while he was asleep.



Hours after committing the act, the suspect returned to the crime scene and allegedly apologised stating that he was drunk and regrets his actions.



The 40-year-old entreprenuer of Good Intent village, West Bank Demerara, had been resting in his shop located at Black Water backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) when the assault took place.



Reports are that around 01:30h today, the suspect jumped through an open window and dealt the shop owner chops to the left and right legs and the left side of his neck.



He then made good his escape while the injured man lay bleeding in his bedroom.



However, a few hours later, the assailant returned to the shop and told the businessman that he was “sorry” and had been under the influence of alcohol when he attacked him.



He then fled the shop once again and has reportedly gone into hiding.



Meanwhile, the injured man was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was immediately admitted and is currently warded.



He is said to be in a stable condition.



Investigations are presently ongoing.

