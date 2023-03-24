Shop owner, reputed husband shot in ‘B’ Field Sophia

A 34-year-old businesswoman and her reputed husband, a 47-year-old minibus driver, are now hospitalised after being shot by three unidentifiable men on Thursday at their ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater, Georgetown home.

HGP Nightly News understands that the businesswoman resides at Sophia with her reputed husband and their two children, and she owns a grocery shop in front of her home.

According to her husband, at about 21:20h, his wife was sitting in front of her shop in the company of her friend while he was sitting in the shop.

He said that while there, he observed an unknown black tinted motorcar, model, and registration number unknown, drive up from the northern direction, on ‘B’ Field, and stop in front of the shop.

The three suspects were armed with handguns, and their faces were covered with masks. The men approached the couple and discharged several rounds at them.

After opening fire, the men re-entered the car and made good their escape.

The driver said he immediately picked up his reputed wife and escorted her to the Georgetown Public Hospital with his minibus.

He received two gunshot injuries to his upper back, while his wife received gunshot injuries to the right side face, two to her right arm, and one to her left elbow.

The couple is receiving treatment at Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Their conditions are listed as stable.

The Police processed the scene, and four 9MM spent shells and a suspected warhead were found.

CCTV cameras attached to the victims’ shop were viewed, and footage was extracted. Investigations are in progress.

