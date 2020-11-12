Shopkeeper chopped to hand after taking away “gold detector” from miner

A shopkeeper is now nursing a chop wound to his hand allegedly committed by the brother of a miner attacked the man had a “misunderstanding” with his sibling over a “gold detector.”

The injured man has been identified as 24-year-old Kevon Douglas of Big Creek Backdam, North West District (NWD), and of Pakera Village, Matthew’s Ridge, NWD, Region One (Barima-Waini)

The suspect is said to be a 27-year-old miner of Big Creek Backdam, NWD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place on Monday evening at the Big Creek Backdam, NWD.

Reports are that around 18:30h on the day in question, the brother of the suspect and Douglas had an argument over a “gold detector” which resulted in the shopkeeper snatching the equipment from the young man.

According to the police, the piece of equipment is the property of the suspect and after Douglas took away the “gold detector”, the man returned home and explained to his brother (suspect) about the situation.

The 27-year-old miner is said to have then armed himself with a cutlass and headed to the location where Douglas was at. He then fired a chop to the shop keeper’s left hand which resulted in Douglas running into a clump of bushes to escape further assault.

According to a statement from the police, the suspect then left the scene and Douglas was then taken to the Matthew’s Ridge District Hospital, where he was treated and admitted.

He was later transfer to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the police managed to contact the suspect the following day (Tuesday) at the Big Creek Backdam about the incident. He is said to also have had a laceration to his head and alleged that Douglas chopped him first and he retaliated by firing a chop to the shopkeeper’s hand.

“He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. The suspect was escorted to Matthew’s Ridges District Hospital where he was seen and examined by the nurse on duty, where he was treated and sent away, after which he was taken to Matthew’s Ridge Police Station where he was placed in custody. Investigations are ongoing,” the police statement added.