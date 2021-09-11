Shopkeeper in custody after cuffing 9 yr old in the back six times

A female shopkeeper from No.5 Village Corentyne, is now in police custody after cuffing a nine-year-old child on Wednesday last. According to reports from the police, the nine-year-old was sent by her grandmother to a grocery store to purchase a pack of tennis rolls. The child returned home where after her grandmother told her that the tennis rolls were hard and she must return the item to the store.

Further, the 9-year-old took the tennis rolls to the store and placed them on the table and told the shopkeeper that she must take the two hundred dollars and buy her coffin.

Further, the shopkeeper then held onto the victim and dealt her six cuffs in her back.

The crying victim told her grandmother who then made a report to the police.

Investigations are currently ongoing into the incident.