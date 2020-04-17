Siblings arrested at their home for illegal gun, matching live rounds

cops retrieve motorcycle believed to have been stolen

Two brothers have landed themselves in hot water after being nabbed by the police at their residence with an unlicensed gun and matching rounds.

The nine (9) live matching rounds that were discovered along with the illegal gun.

A motorcycle, which was discovered at the duo’s home and believed to have been stolen, has also been retrieved by the cops and is currently lodged at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

According to Acting Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston, yesterday the two males were arrested at their Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, home after his ranks swooped down while they were acting on intelligence gather.

Kingston told the HGP Nightly News today, that police ranks retrieved an illegal pistol with nine (9) live rounds inside and that the motorcycle in question is suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

He confirmed that the two siblings are currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.

Meanwhile, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), one of the suspects received minor injuries during the process of being subdued by the cops, as a result of him attempting to escape arrest.