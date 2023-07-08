SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN MATH AND SCIENCE AT NGSA 2023

By Renata Burnette.

The Ministry of Education has released the results of the National Grade Six Assessment, revealing notable advancements in students’ performances in Science and Mathematics. The 2023 Assessment also highlights a significant increase in public school students gaining admission to the country’s top secondary institutions. Renata Burnette provides further details on these encouraging developments.

This year’s assessment has brought positive news for students and educators alike. The performance in Science and Mathematics has shown marked improvements, reflecting the effectiveness of teaching methodologies and curriculum enhancements in these subjects. Students’ dedication and hard work, along with the support provided by their teachers, have played a crucial role in achieving these commendable results.

