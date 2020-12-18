Significant increase in murders, fatal accidents within one-year period

Despite an overall decrease of 4.3 percent (%) in “serious crimes” between January 1 and December 17, 2020 in comparison to the same period last year, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded a notable increase of murders in the country.

According to Commissioner of Police (a), Nigel Hoppie, murders have increased by 27.69 % but he stated that this rise in such a crime is “due mainly to public disorder.”

However, the GPF was able to “clear up” 71.4% of its murder cases, to date.

In relation to other serious crimes that are associated with murders, there was an 8.9% decrease in Break & Enter & Larceny and 6.1% in Burglary.

The Police Force has been successful, to date, in obtaining a “clear up rate” of 83.5% for Robbery Under Arms where firearms were used.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (ag) pointed out that in the Traffic Department of the GPF, has seen a 21% increase in fatal accidents.

Between January 1 to December 17, 2020, there were 120 fatal accidents in comparison to 99 fatal accidents in the same time frame for 2019.

Additionally, it was noted that as a result of the increase of fatal accidents, there has been a 15% increase in fatalities with 130 persons who lost their lives this year when compared to the 113 fatalities recorded last year.