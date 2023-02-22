SINGLE MOM LIVING IN DEPLORABLE CONDITION WITH KIDS PLEADS FOR ASSISTANCE:

Following a devastating fire last year that destroyed the home she once shared with her family, a single mother of two has been forced to occupy a dilapidated structure with her two young children. She is urgently seeking assistance to improve her life. Please Telephone 592-656-0439 if you are able to make a contribution.Tiana Cole filed this report.
