“Sir, it’s me own, ah buy it from a man” – housewife busted with cocaine 

A 40-year-old housewife from Bounty Hall, Essequibo Coast, was arrested on Thursday after she was busted with 451 grams of cocaine in her home.

Reports are that at about 17:25h, ranks, acting on information received, went to the home of the 40-year-old woman, Brenda Charles.

When the Police arrived at the house, they informed her that they were there to conduct a search for illegal items.

According to the Police, the woman went into her sofa and took out a white and red ceramic plate containing a quantity of whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine.

She picked up another black plastic bag containing 39 pieces of whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine and handed it over to the Police as well.

She was told of the offence committed and reportedly said: “Sir, it’s me own, ah buy it from a man.”

The woman was arrested and escorted to the Anna Regina Police Station, where she was placed in custody.

Like this: Like Loading...