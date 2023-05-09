‘Sir Mars’ murder: Suspect arrested, claims self-defence

Crime sleuths have arrested the suspect in the murder of long-time educator and actor Kirwyn Mars, also known as ‘Sir Mars.’

The suspect, whose identity is not yet known, was arrested at his workplace, well-placed sources have confirmed.

The suspect allegedly admitted to investigators saying that he acted in self-defence.

Mars was on Sunday evening killed at Lot 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police had reported that 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, was killed at about 22:30h.

It is alleged that at the time of the incident, Mars was in the suspect’s company in his car, and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Further investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a “misunderstanding” that escalated inside the vehicle.

As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds.

Mars exited the car and attempted to escape in an eastern direction, but the suspect reversed the vehicle hitting him and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot.

The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the fire service, and the lifeless body of the teacher was seen, his face braced against the fence.

