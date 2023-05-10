‘Sir Mars’ was at city bar with the suspect prior to his murder

The suspect in the murder of long-time educator and actor Kirwyn Mars, also known as ‘Sir Mars,’ has been identified as 24-year-old Brian Richards of John Fernandes Squatting area.

He was arrested on Tuesday and is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

“A point to note is that Sir Mars was ‘driving’ as opposed to what some so-called eyewitnesses said on social media,” the Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar, said.

HGP Nightly News understands that Mars and the suspect went to Green City Bar at the corners of D’Urban Street and Vlissengen Road.

They arrived at about 17:38h and departed at 20:59h on the night of the incident.

Mars, 51, was killed on Sunday at about 22:30h at Lot 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It is alleged that at the time of the incident, Mars was in the suspect’s company in his car, and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Further investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a “misunderstanding” that escalated inside the vehicle.

As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds.

Mars exited the car and attempted to escape in an eastern direction, but the suspect reversed the vehicle hitting him and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street.

Like this: Like Loading...